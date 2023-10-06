The Tao Of Wechat

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Elon Musk's vision of Twitter, now rebranded as X, as an“everything app” is no secret. When the X logo replaced Twitter's blue bird , the internet buzzed with heated discussions about just what it would mean for X to be an everything app.

Musk promoted his super app project by referring to the Chinese all-in-one app WeChat . But for many American users unfamiliar with WeChat, a train of questions followed. What's it like to use WeChat? How has WeChat become“everything” in China? Would it be possible to replicate the app's success in the US. ?

I'm a Chinese digital media scholar , and I've used WeChat since 2012. But, in contrast to Musk's enthusiasm, I don't think WeChat is something to write home about. I believe it's ordinary rather than special, lacking distinctive features compared with the other popular apps I studied for my current book project about Chinese touchscreen media.

WeChat's inconspicuousness on my phone screen is no accident. Although WeChat is an everything app in the sense of being a digital hub for over a billion users, the app's design is intentionally grounded in a more nuanced and philosophical meaning of the word“everything” than you might expect.

All-inclusive media ecosystem

Launched in 2011, WeChat has become an all-in-one app that offers services covering most aspects of everyday life, from instant messaging and mobile payments to photo- and video-sharing social networking. It has become a staple of daily activities for 1.3 billion Chinese mobile users .

WeChat is also the app that China-bound travelers can download if they want to install only one app. WeChat can help you fill out customs declaration forms, call a taxi, pay for your hotel room and order food.

Without WeChat, a traveler in China would be like a fish out of water , since everything in China now runs through smartphone screens and mobile payment platforms.

A smartphone displays WeChat's group-messaging function. Photo: Ou Dongqu / Xinhua via Getty Images / The Conversation