Kuwaiti Sha'ban Adds Silver Medal To Kuwait At 19Th Asian Games

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national karate team player Abdullah Sha'ban won Friday a silver medal in the under 60-kg Kumite contest of the 19th Asian Games. This award has raised Kuwait's tally to nine medals; two gold, four sliver and three bronze. (end) fs

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.