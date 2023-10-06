Pro Merch Releases Sport

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Pro Merch, the leading provider of officially licensed sports apparel, is excited to announce the release of the Major League Baseball World Series Collection of Sport-Tek® PosiCharge® CompetitorTM long sleeved shirts. This collection features shirts for every Major League baseball team, making it the perfect way for fans to show their support for their favorite team during the World Series.

"We are thrilled to offer this collection of shirts to baseball fans around the world," said Pro Merch CEO Don Lichterman. "The World Series is one of the most anticipated events in sports, and we are proud to provide fans with a way to show their support for their favorite team."

The Sport-Tek® PosiCharge® CompetitorTM shirts are made of a lightweight, breathable fabric that is perfect for cheering on your team in the stands. The shirts are available in men's, women's, and youth sizes, and feature the team's colors and logo on the chest.

"We know that fans want to be comfortable while they're cheering on their team, and these shirts are the perfect way to do that," said Lichterman. "We can't wait to see fans wearing them in the stands and cheering their team on to victory."

It is also an Eco-Friendly Pullover that is Lightweight and Comfortable. The eco-friendly pullover is made of a lightweight and comfortable material that has sweat-wicking qualities to keep your body cool and dry. This pullover is perfect for those who are looking for an eco-friendly and stylish option to stay comfortable and dry during their workout.

The collection also features TWO (2) World Team Championship designs.

The Major League Baseball World Series Collection of Sport-Tek® PosiCharge® CompetitorTM shirts is available now on Pro Merch's website. Fans can also find the shirts at select retailers nationwide such as eBay, Amazon, Facebook, TikTok, Google and more.

Pro Merch sells its own branded line of clothing and products, and it is part of the Amazon Marketplace. Visit .