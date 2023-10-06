Rocket Attack On Kharkiv Leaves 160 Consumers Without Power Supply

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A missile strike on Kharkiv left 160 consumers, including 33 legal entities, without power supply.

The Ministry of Energy reported this to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the morning missile strike on the center of Kharkiv, power lines were damaged, 33 legal entities and 127 individuals are temporarily without electricity," the report says.

In addition, 23 settlements in the Donetsk region lost power due to shelling. Some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions are also without power as a result of the hostilities.

In Kherson, 2,000 consumers remain without power after the flood. Repair works are slowed down due to shelling.

It is noted that on October 5, a 110 kV substation in the Kyiv region was disconnected due to protection, which resulted in a power outage for 50 thousand consumers. Now everyone is powered.

As reported, on October 6, at about 6:45 a.m., Russian troops launched a missile attack on residential buildings in the Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv. The body of a child was pulled from the rubble. About 20 people with glass cuts and bruises sought medical care.