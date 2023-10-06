UN Sends Expert Team To Kharkiv Region's Hroza Following Russian Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations has sent a field team to the Kharkiv region's village of Hroza, where a Russian missile strike killed over 50 people at once on October 5, 2023.

The relevant statement was made by Sky News , referring to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A UN field team has been sent to inspect Russia's attack on the eastern Ukrainian village of Hroza,” the report states.

According to OHCHR spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, who saw for himself the horrific impact of such strikes,“is profoundly shocked and condemns these killings.”

Throssell mentioned that a field team had been deployed to the site to speak to survivors and gather more information.

A reminder that, on October 5, 2023, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a café and shop in the Kharkiv region's village of Hroza. At the time of the enemy attack, a memorial service was taking place there for the fallen defender of Ukraine, who had been reburied in a native village. At least 52 people were reported killed, including the deceased man's wife, son and daughter-in-law. Six more people were injured.

According to the data from law enforcement officers, the fragments of Russia's Iskander-M missile were found at the scene.