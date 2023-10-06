Azerbaijan, EBRD Look At Green Energy Prospects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The
issue of allocating loans for a number of projects was discussed
during the meeting of Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur
Soltanov with a delegation led by Matteo Patrone, Managing Director
of the EBRD for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, Deputy Minister
Elnur Soltanov noted Azerbaijan's long-term cooperation with the
EBRD in various fields, including in the energy sector.
The parties highlighted the importance of the ongoing
project "Strengthening the transmission network to ensure the
integration of renewable energy sources into the network" in the
context of expanding the use of green energy.
In addition, the analysis carried out related to
integration in the field of green energy was discussed at the
meeting.
The EBRD's loan portfolio for projects in Azerbaijan
has reached a total of 787 million euros as of July 31, 2023. This
portfolio encompasses 31 distinct projects that the EBRD is
actively involved in. In addition, the bank predicts that the real
gross domestic product (GDP) in Azerbaijan will grow by 1.5 percent
this year compared to last year.
