Separatists Couldn't Go Unpunished For War Crimes - Azerbaijani Journalist (PHOTO/VIDEO)

- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.
The Baku Network
expert platform aired the next episode of the analytical video
project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.
The guest of the program was prominent Azerbaijani journalist,
publicist, and screenwriter Nadezhda Ismayilova.
She remarked that Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist activities
in its Karabakh region on September 19–20 this year resulted in a
justice triumph.
"This is a significant victory for Azerbaijan," Ismayilova
said.
Mentioning the detention and arrest of former so-called
"leaders" of separatists in Karabakh, she emphasized that they
couldn't go unpunished.
Regarding claims of so-called "ethnic cleansing" in Karabakh,
Ismayilova pointed out that no "ethnic cleansing" was conducted
there, but, on the contrary, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated on all diplomatic platforms that the
rights of Armenian residents in Karabakh will be protected.
"The UN mission has also confirmed the absence of any "ethnic
cleansing" in Karabakh," she added.
Trend presents the full issue of the program.
