Armenia Plotting Another Provocation Against Azerbaijan - Again At Int'l Court Of Justice

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The International
Court of Justice is expected to hold another round of public
hearings upon Armenia's request, Trend reports.
The hearing that are scheduled to be held on October 12 are
based on Armenia's unfounded claims against Azerbaijan against
alleged "forms of racial discrimination".
This is Armenia's third appeal to the International Court of
Justice just this year. Two out of three petitions submitted by
Armenia in January were rejected, one was granted in a limited
form, and the petitions submitted in May were unanimously rejected
by the judges in July.
Thus, Armenia with its another provocative move, putting forward
its baseless and absurd claims, will fail, and this request will
not be accepted either.
