ASALA Terror Cell Vows Further Assaults Against Jews Worldwide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The
youth wing of the "Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of
Armenia" (ASALA-Y) terrorist organization is threatening new
attacks on Jews around the world, Trend reports.
The organization carried out a barbaric attack on a
synagogue in Yerevan on October 4, declaring that "there will be
even more large-scale operations soon”.
In a statement issued by ASALA, the first attack is
called "a successful intimidation operation against the World
Jewish Center in Yerevan".
"Jews are sworn enemies of the Armenian state and the
Armenian people. This is a warning: our successful operation on
October 3 in Yerevan is just the beginning. Every rabbi will be in
our field of vision," the terrorist organization said in a
statement.
Moreover, ASALA directly threatens war against Israeli
Jews in Europe, America, Canada, Georgia if the Israeli government
continues to support Azerbaijan.
"No Israeli Jew will feel safe coming to these
countries," the statement said.
This is just another blatant instance of anti-Semitism
in Armenian society and also displays the lack of tolerance for
those who have diverse racial identities and religious
convictions.
