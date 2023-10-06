Azerbaijani Insurers And Bankers Sign Cross-Servicing Deal (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Association of
Insurers of Azerbaijan (ASA) and the Azerbaijan Banks Association
(ABA) signed a cooperation agreement, Trend reports.
The purpose of the cooperation is to strengthen the protection
of the bank's customers through insurance, to expand the banking
and insurance model (bancassurance) for the development and
provision of customer-oriented insurance products to customers.
Will be updated
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107201968
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.