Azerbaijani Cabinet Of Ministers To Amend Wages Of Military Communications Staff

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Changes have been made to the salaries of servicemen of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security, Trend reports.

The relevant resolution was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The resolution makes amendments to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 106 of March 19, 2022 "On approval of monthly official (tariff) salaries of servicemen and civilian workers who are not government employees, and the amount of salaries of servicemen according to military ranks".