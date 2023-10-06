Azerbaijan - Strategically Important For EU's Energy Independence, Hungarian PM Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan is
strategically important for the energy independence of the EU, said
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban ahead of an unofficial
meeting of EU leaders in Granada, Spain, Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan is a key country; without Azerbaijan, we cannot
achieve energy independence," Orban stated.
The largest Hungarian wholesale natural gas trader, MVM
CEEnergy, and SOCAR signed a contract on June 2 to transport 100
million cubic meters of gas, with deliveries set to begin in the
fourth quarter of 2023.
Azerbaijan began gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas
Corridor on December 31, 2020. The initial capacity of the Trans
Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is the European section of the
corridor, is 10 bcm per year with the possibility of expansion to
20 bcm.
Meanwhile, on October 5, the European Parliament adopted a
resolution calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan. The resolution
was passed with 473 votes in favor, 46 against, and 16
abstentions.
The European Parliament urged EU executive bodies and member
states to impose targeted sanctions against representatives of the
Azerbaijani Government.
