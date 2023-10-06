Terragon, Microsoft Partnership Aims To Take African Businesses To New Heights

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Business owners in Africa will have access to a wide range of powerful customer insights thanks to a partnership between Terragon and Microsoft. The three-year agreement will further Terragon's work in the marketing technology (MarTech) space, while also driving Microsoft's ambition to enable digital transformation using the cloud.

Terragon is a leading data and marketing company with a mission to build Africa's largest and most unique data-powered marketing cloud ecosystem to help businesses on the continent better understand their customers. The marketing company leverages data and technology to help brands reach, engage and deliver more meaningful mobile experiences to consumers. Using cloud-based solutions, Terragon is able to provide its customers with in-depth analytics and insights into customer engagement that better tells the story of the African consumer.

Terragon's customers include both enterprises and SMBs that cover a range of industries such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), financial services and consulting services. The company supports brands in the management of first-party data, and improved targeting and segmentation to deliver personalised engagements online and offline.

The partnership with Microsoft will support Terragon's vision of using innovation to make mobile meaningful while also helping businesses on the continent to harness the power of cloud technology.

“We evolved into an enterprise solution company in 2018, and since then we've worked with a wide spectrum of over 30 multi-national enterprises and 8,000 SMBs, helping them achieve better ROI on their marketing spend and improving customer experience through the power of data-driven marketing,” says Chimezie Okonkwo, Senior Vice President of Data, Infrastructure, and Platforms at Terragon.“This Microsoft partnership is exciting because it validates our mission which has been to build the largest data-powered marketing cloud ecosystem in Africa. Deploying Microsoft tools and solutions will help us accelerate our goal of adding value to businesses by increasing marketing cost efficiencies, becoming more intelligent in our insights and delivering more meaningful and personalised engagements to customers on mobile.”

Gerald Maithya, General Manager, Africa Transformation Office at Microsoft, emphasised that the collaboration underscores Microsoft's dedication to fostering sustainable digital growth in Africa.

“Working with businesses like Terragon that prioritise cloud-based solutions in their own operations and with their own customers better supports the acceleration of digital transformation on the continent,” says Maithya.“Through our work with Terragon, businesses of all sizes will have access to the latest cloud technologies to achieve their business goals and contribute to Africa's economic growth and development. This partnership supports our efforts to be the preferred and trusted partner for cloud innovation on the continent.”

About Terragon:

Terragon is Africa's leading data and marketing technology company that leverages data and technology to help Brands intelligently reach, engage and deliver more meaningful experiences to African consumers on mobile. Terragon's is building a unique and robust cloud-based ecosystem which currently boasts of big global tech companies including Microsoft and AWS, Telco partnership like MTN and Orange, over 30 multinational enterprises including Nigerian Breweries, Access Bank, UBA and over 8,000 small and medium sized businesses.

About Microsoft:

Microsoft (Nasdaq“MSFT” @ microsoft ( )) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. For more information, news and insights from Microsoft, please visit Microsoft's News Centre Middle East & Africa ( ).

The opportunity in Africa is immense, but there is a pressing need to adopt digital platforms to accelerate Africa's economic growth and better enable Africans to participate in the global digital economy. Through the Africa Transformation Office, Microsoft focuses on four essential development areas – digital infrastructure, skilling, SMEs and start-ups, supported by strategic partnerships with industry alliances and coalitions, to fuel investment in Africa and further establish the continent's export of digital services. Read more about Microsoft's Africa Transformation Office HERE ( ).