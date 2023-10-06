Kuwait DM Congratulates Egyptian Peer On October War Victory Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Friday a cable of congratulations to his Egyptian counterpart General Mohammad Zaki on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the 1973 October War victory.

In the cable, Sheikh Ahmad Fahad expressed sincere congratulations to Egypt, its leadership and people on this valuable occasion during which the Egyptian army, along with its Arab brothers, made the wonderful heroism and epics, and offered sacrifices in defense of dignity and the Arab land, Kuwait's Ministry of Defense said in a press statement. (end)

