Kuwait Parliament Speaker Congratulates Egyptian Peers On October Victory Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Speaker of Kuwait's National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent Friday a cable of congratulations to President of the Senate Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq and Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafi Al-Jebali on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 October War victories.

In the cable, Al-Saadoun voiced pride for heroism achieved by the Egyptian Armed Forces against the Zionist enemy.

He also expressed pride for sacrifices of the Kuwaiti army and its martyrs along with their Egyptian brothers in these immortal victories, wishing Egypt, its government and people further progress and prosperity. (end)

aa







