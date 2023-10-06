Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Is Expected To Expand At A High CAGR Of 7.2% By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to a thorough market analysis by Fact, a supplier of market research and competitive intelligence, the butyric acid derivatives market is currently valued at US$ 763 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The demand for food goods is rising along with the global population growth. Over the course of the projection period, rising meat, poultry, and dairy product consumption is also anticipated to favor the market growth potential for butyric acid derivatives. The growing prevalence of animal diseases and increasing demand for animal feed are anticipated to further fuel market expansion for butyric acid derivatives.

Butyric acid derivative consumption is anticipated to be somewhat reduced by the population's growing preference for plant-based foods and the rising popularity of veganism.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Butyric acid derivative manufacturers are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to maximize their sales potential on a global scale.

In October 2019, Nutreco, a leading name in animal nutrition, announced the acquisition of Animal Nutrition and Health (ANH). This acquisition was made through Kaonne Investments at an undisclosed price.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The butyric acid derivatives market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 7.2% and reach a valuation of US$ 1.43 billion by the end of 2031.

Rising consumption of meat, increasing prevalence of animal diseases, and growing use of butyric acid derivatives in animal feed are expected to drive market growth over the coming years.

Increasing popularity of veganism and rising preference for plant-based foods are expected to have a restraining effect on the demand for butyric acid derivatives.

Sodium butyrate is expected to hold a dominant market share in the product type segment. Increasing consumption of pork is expected to drive demand for swine animal feed over the coming years.

“Increasing use of butyric acid derivatives in animal feed and rising consumption of animal-derived products are expected to drive market growth,” says a Fact analyst.

Winning Strategy

Butyric acid derivative manufacturers are focusing on aquaculture in order to fulfil the high demand from rising fish consumption. Butyric acid derivative suppliers are also adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to maximize their business potential across regions of the world.

Key Segments Covered in Butyric Acid Derivatives Industry Research



Butyric Acid Derivatives Market by Animal Feed :



Poultry



Swine



Aquaculture

Others (including Goats and Sheep)

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market by Product :



Sodium Butyrate



Calcium Butyrate



Esterified Tributyrin

Others (Potassium Butyrate and Magnesium Butyrate)

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market by Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Get Customization on this Demand for Sodium Butyrate Report for Specific Research Solutions at



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global butyric acid derivatives market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (poultry, swine, aquaculture, others [including goats and sheep]) and animal feed (sodium butyrate, calcium butyrate, esterified tributyrin, others [potassium butyrate and magnesium butyrate]), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: