LSL Pharma Group Engages Paradox As Investor Relations Services Provider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOUCHERVILLE, Québec, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSL Pharma Group Inc. (TSXV: LSL) – (the“ Company ” or“ LSL Pharma Group ”), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has retained on October 5, 2023 the services of Paradox Public Relations Inc. (“ Paradox ”) to provide investor relations services on behalf of the Company. Paradox is a Montréal-based investor relations consultancy firm that has been in business for over 20 years. Paradox will focus on developing and expanding the Company's communications and visibility with the investment community through a comprehensive investor relations program.



The Investor Relations Agreement has a term of 12 months and can be terminated at any time without charge by either party by giving 30 days' notice in writing. Paradox will be paid a monthly fee of $10,000, plus applicable taxes, and are granted stock options to acquire up to 300,000 Class A shares of the Company at a price of $0,70 per share, which options shall be for a period of 10 years and vest in four equal tranches, quarterly over a twelve (12) months period, the whole in accordance with the current stock option plan of the Company and Policy 3.4 of the TSXV. The Investor Relations Agreement as well as the professional engagement fees and granting of the stock options remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of high-quality natural health products and dietary supplements in solid dosage forms, as well as high quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit and .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

François Roberge, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 514-664-7700

Email: