Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 35 0917


10/6/2023 7:46:31 AM

Series RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 10/11/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,555
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.986 / 7.000
Total Number of Bids Received 52
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 10,755
Total Number of Successful Bids 34
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 34
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.986 / 7.000
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 101.263 / 6.840
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.986 / 7.000
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.386 / 6.950
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 101.263 / 6.840
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.342 / 7.210
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.950 / 7.000
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.42














