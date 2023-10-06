The Methanol Institute (MI) Calls On The EU To Provide A Clear Definition Of Sustainable Alternative Fuel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MI additionally calls on the EU to recognize Sustainable Alternative Fuels technologies as“Strategic Net Zero Technology”.

BRUSSELS , BELGIUM, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Methanol Institute (MI), in collaboration with industry leaders including CEWEP, eFuel Alliance, Eurogas, ESWET, Fertilizers Europe and FuelsEurope, has taken a significant step towards advancing sustainability in European industry. The coalition has jointly sent a letter to the European Commission, Council of the EU, and European Parliament calling for the definition of Sustainable Alternative Fuels within the Net Zero Industry Act to be recognized as "Strategic Net Zero Technology."The goal of this initiative is to ensure that the definition of Sustainable Alternative Fuels in the Net Zero Industry Act aligns with the Renewable Energy Directive (RED), key EU policies on transport and fuels, fostering innovation and facilitating the transition to renewable and low-carbon solutions within the industrial sector.In a world where the demand for Sustainable Alternative Fuels is projected to rise significantly, it is crucial that the European Union takes proactive measures to secure its energy independence and support the development of resilient supply chains. To achieve these objectives, MI and its partners call upon policymakers to:1. Ensure consistency with EU legislation by aligning the definition of Sustainable Alternative Fuels with other sustainable fuels defined by the Renewable Energy Directive (EU) 2018/2001 and future low-carbon fuels in the Gas and hydrogen market directive.2. Explicitly recognize Sustainable Alternative Fuels technologies as“strategic net-zero technologies” under the Net Zero Industry Act, sending a clear signal to industry players, investors, and innovators regarding their pivotal role in accelerating the transition of the transport and industry sectors toward sustainability.This collective effort represents a critical milestone in advancing sustainability goals and environmental responsibility within the European industry. By driving these changes, we aim to create a more sustainable and resilient future for Europe.MI and its partners are grateful for the attention and support of European institutions and remains available for further engagement and collaboration.Signatories: CEWEP, eFuel Alliance, Eurogas, ESWET, Fertilizers Europe, FuelsEurope, and Methanol Institute.The joint letter is available on MI's website HERE.ENDSAbout the Methanol InstituteThe Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world's leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.

