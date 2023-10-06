$225.16 Billion Global Connected Car Market : Technology Growth Trends, Service And Industry Statistics 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connected Car Market by Technology, Connectivity Solution, Service, and End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has released a report on“Connected Car Market .” As per the report the global connected car market is estimated at $63.03 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $225.16 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the connected car market including the most recent trends and potential areas of future growth. It also outlines the current determining factor, the challenges, and opportunities, the most prominent market segments, the consumer behavior, the market performance, the pricing factors, the SWOT analysis and the estimation. Porter's five forces analysis is employed to assess the influence of various elements, including supplier bargaining power, competitive analysis, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitute products, and the bargaining power of purchasers.

Request Sample Pages -

Segmental Analysis:

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global connected car market industry based on Technology, Connectivity Solutions, Service, End Market, and Region. The Technology segment is further classified into 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G. The Connectivity Solutions segment is divided into Integrated, Embedded and Tethered. The Service segment is bifurcated into Entertainment, Driver Assistance, Vehicle Management, Well-Being, Safety, and Mobility management. The End Market segment is categorized into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Aftermarket. Based on region, the report segments the global connected car market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Trends:

The market is witnessing a significant trend in the adoption of cybersecurity solutions in car safety systems. In the last few years, data has become an essential component of the automotive industry. Connected cars have their smartphone connected to the car's infotainment. The user's data may include bank and medical information, which are subject to a high possibility of getting misused. Major tech companies like Google and Apple are developing automotive cybersecurity apps to protect data from theft. The purpose of these applications is to make it easy to use, provide visibility into vehicle security, and alert the user in case of unauthorized access from external devices. For instance, Dellfer and DENSO have partnered to develop ZeroDayGauard 1.0, a cybersecurity product for the automotive industry.

Procure Complete Research Report-

Leading Players in the Connected Car Market:

Tesla

BMW GROUP

DAIMLER AG (MERCEDES-BENZ)

LUXOFT

CloudMade

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

TELEFONICA, S.A.

Continental AG

AT&T INC.

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Airbiquity Inc

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZUBIE INC.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Intellias Ltd.

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

TOMTOM INTERNATIONAL N.V.

AUDI AG.

Sierra Wireless

Inquiry Before Buying-

Key Questions Answered in the Connected Car Market Report:

What are the main driving forces behind the connected car market growth?

What was the estimated size of the global connected car market?

What is connected car technology?

What are the applications of connected car market?

Who are the top companies leading in the global connected car market?

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry :

In-Dash Navigation System Market -

Autonomous Vehicle Market -

Car GPS Navigation System Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn