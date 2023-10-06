Global 5G Smartphone Market Soars To $162.90 Billion, Setting New Industry Records

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Smartphone Market (by Sales Channel, Shipments, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global 5G Smartphone market is on the verge of a remarkable surge, anticipated to reach an impressive US$162.90 billion in 2023. This growth trajectory is set to continue with a staggering Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 124.89%, marking the unprecedented rise in 5G-enabled mobile devices.

Unveiling the 5G Smartphone Era

5G Smartphones are revolutionizing mobile communication, offering advanced features and capabilities beyond traditional texting and calling. The soaring consumer interest in 5G devices is propelling chipmakers to urge businesses to incorporate 5G processors into their latest smartphone lineups.

Driving Forces Behind Market Expansion

Several key factors are driving the expansion of the 5G Smartphone market:



Urbanization and Rising Population : The urban population's growth, coupled with heightened consumer awareness regarding mobile device usage, is a significant driver.

Integration of AR Technology : The integration of Augmented Reality (AR) technology is gaining momentum, offering immersive experiences and enriching applications for users. Over-The-Top (OTT) Platform Subscriptions : The expansion of over-the-top (OTT) platform subscriptions is creating opportunities for content-rich 5G smartphones, amplifying market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global 5G Smartphone market is segmented into two components by sales channel:



Offline : Offline sales channels include various outlets such as retailer outlets, hypermarkets, mobile stores, and brand stores. Consumers prefer buying electronics and consumer goods from local authorized brand stores, providing a tactile experience before purchase. Online : The online segment is growing, driven by the convenience of e-commerce and an expanding digital consumer base.

Geographic Coverage

The global 5G Smartphone market is segmented into five regions:



Asia Pacific : Dominates the market due to its increasing middle class, higher disposable income, and growing internet access and smartphone ownership. China leads in the Asia Pacific region.

North America : Includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. Mexico is expected to be the fastest-growing region.

Europe : Encompasses the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Latin America : Encompasses various countries. Middle East & Africa : Offers growth opportunities due to increasing digitization and smartphone adoption.

Key Impacting Factors

Growth Drivers :



Growing Population

Increasing Usage of Mobile Devices

Mounting Penetration of Internet Users Expanding Over-The-Top (OTT) Platform Subscriptions

Challenges :



Security & Privacy Issues Massive Power Consumption

Trends :



Rising Trend of Connected IoT Devices

Escalating Penetration of Mobile E-Commerce

Rising Integration with Artificial Intelligence Accelerating Adoption of 5G Smartphones

Impact of COVID-19

While the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted electronics manufacturing, it simultaneously boosted smartphone usage, driven by sedentary lifestyles during lockdowns. This increased usage is expected to continue, positively impacting the 5G Smartphone market.

Key Market Players

The global 5G Smartphone market is primarily dominated by a handful of manufacturers, including Alphabet Inc. (Google), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, TCL Technology, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Transsion Holdings, Xiaomi Corporation, and BBK Electronics Corporation.

