Shaping The Future Of Simulation - The ASSESS Summit 2024

ASSESS Summit 2024

The 9th ASSESS Annual Event in Atlanta, Georgia, in March 2024, will see NAFEMS bring Top-Level Figures Together to Plan for the Future of Engineering Analysis.

- Tim Morris - NAFEMSALTANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NAFEMS , the International Association for the Engineering Modelling, Analysis and Simulation Community, is delighted to announce details of its ASSESS Summit 2024 , being held in Atlanta, Georgia, March 4–6, 2024. The ASSESS Initiative aims to help shape the medium to long-term future of engineering analysis and simulation for the benefit of everyone involved, and the summit will bring top-level figures in industry, government, and academia together for this interactive leadership event.Tim Morris, CEO of NAFEMS, commented, "We're excited to launch the 2024 ASSESS Summit. Since ASSESS became part of NAFEMS, we've seen increased engagement with the initiative from the wider engineering analysis community, particularly from senior industry figures. Bringing so many of these top-level people together at one event over two days really helps us to concentrate on developing strategic insights that can help guide the future of our industry in the most effective way."Unlike traditional conferences, the ASSESS Summit has interactivity and discussion at its core. Discussion sessions, workshops, and notes from the front sessions are the backbone of the event. This is about getting the right people in the same room to make a difference in the direction and modelling, simulation, and analysis.As well as these engaging and collaborative sessions, the summit will welcome two inspiring keynote presenters to share their thoughts. "We are excited to have Karen Wilcox of the University of Texas and Alison Main of Procter & Gamble to keynote the ASSESS Summit 2024", says Joe Walsh, ASSESS Initiative Founder, "These presentations will provide insights into the future direction of Engineering Simulation technologies & methods, along with pragmatic advice for its strategic deployment."Join key players from the consulting world, cutting-edge software development, global industrial users, government agencies, and elite academia at the ASSESS Summit 2024. Places are limited, and registration is open now at nafems/assess24

