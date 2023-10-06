Britain's Labor Party Wins In Scottish Vote

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Oct. 6 (Petra)-- Britain's opposition Labour Party won a bigger-than-expected victory in an election for a parliamentary seat in Scotland on Friday, raising expectations they can unseat Scottish nationalists and go on to win a UK-wide vote expected next year, Reuters reported.Labour is leading UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party in national opinion polls, but will likely need to regain much of the ground lost to the Scottish National Party in Scotland over the last decade if it is to return to government in Westminster after a 13-year absence.