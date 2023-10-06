(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC
PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has sold a proportion of its holding in Quantexa Limited at its current holding value, with the aim of managing its concentration risk.
The proceeds for the Company are £3, equating to a 10.3 times return on its weighted average investment cost. This decreases the Company's holding in Quantexa to 18.4% of the Company's most recently announced NAV.
The value of the Company's remaining holding in Quantexa, following this transaction, is £24.
The disposal was realised at the Company's current valuation, which crystalises a portion of the unrealised gain. There is no impact on the Company's NAV resulting from this transaction.
