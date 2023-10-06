Cleaning Revolution: Commercial Scrubbers And Sweepers Market To Reach $8.05 Billion By 2028

The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is poised for substantial growth, with expectations to reach $8.05 billion by 2028, compared to $5.1 billion in 2022, representing a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.

Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies: The market is witnessing a shift towards environmentally sustainable cleaning products and services. The demand for green cleaning, which has a lesser impact on human health and the environment, is driving R&D investments to develop eco-friendly cleaning solutions.

Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment: Technological advancements have introduced autonomous or robotic cleaning technology, which is being adopted across various sectors. Automation can significantly reduce labor costs, making it an attractive option for cleaning services.

Growing Demand for Cleanliness in the Hospitality Industry: The hospitality industry, driven by global travel and tourism, is emphasizing cleanliness. Cleanliness is vital across public, commercial, and industrial spaces, leading to increased demand for cleaning equipment and services. Stringent Regulations for Cleanliness and Employee Safety: Stringent regulations apply to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in various settings, ensuring worker safety and environmental protection. This drives the need for professional cleaning equipment and services.

The market is segmented based on technology, application, scrubbers, sweepers, power source, and technology.

Walk-Behind

Stand-On Ride-On

Walk-Behind

Ride-On Manual

Combination Machines Single Disc

Battery Operated

Electric Others

Water

Chemicals Steam

Contract Cleaning

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail & Hospitality

Transportation & Travel

Warehouse & Distribution

Healthcare

Education

Government

Chemicals & Pharmaceutical Others

Geographical Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, with over 31%. Strong economic growth, business expansions, and increased construction activities are driving the demand for cleaning services in the region.

Key Players:

Key players dominating the market include Nilfisk, Tennant, Karcher, Hako, and Factory Cat. These companies produce a range of professional cleaning products, catering to various market segments.

Power-Flite

Numatic

Amano

TASKI

Bucher Industries

IPC

Cleanfix

Industrial Cleaning Equipment (ICE)

NSS Enterprises

Wetrok

Bortek Industries

Comac

Tornado

Fimap

Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment

Cimel

Gadlee

Guangzhou Baiyun Cleaning Tools

Pacific Floorcare

Eureka

Boss Cleaning Equipment

HEFTER Cleantech

Chaobao Cleaning Products

Proquip

RCM

Lavor Polivac

