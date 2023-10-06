Alpine Macro Launches New Geopolitical Strategy Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Alpine Macro , a premier independent investment research firm based in Montreal, is pleased to announce the official launch of its Geopolitical Strategy (GPS) service. This new service will be headed by Dan Alamariu, the firm's Chief Geopolitical Strategist.



"GPS is dedicated to delivering robust analysis of both U.S. domestic and global events, geopolitical trends, and their implications for financial markets. Our distinctive framework and methodology enable us to anticipate and dissect major geopolitical shifts, drawing clear conclusions and formulating strategic investment recommendations," stated Alamariu.



Before his tenure at Alpine Macro, Dan Alamariu served for eight years at UBS as an Executive Director and Senior Americas Country Risk Analyst, overseeing sovereign and political risk analysis for the Americas. He also held a Director position at Eurasia Group in New York. Alamariu's academic credentials include postgraduate studies in International Relations at the London School of Economics, a master's degree in international Affairs from Columbia University, and a BSFS from Georgetown University.



Chen Zhao, Co-founder and Chief Global Strategist at Alpine Macro, remarked, "The introduction of our GPS service comes at a pivotal time. In an era marked by geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, and economic deglobalization, investors face a challenging and intricate landscape. Our GPS service uniquely integrates geopolitical insights with our macroeconomic framework, equipping clients to adeptly navigate these turbulent geopolitical waters."



Arun Kumar, CEO of Alpine Macro, added, "Our commitment to innovation and excellence remains unwavering. As we augment our product suite and onboard industry-leading talent, Alpine Macro is strategically positioned to deliver timely and incisive investment advice in response to significant geopolitical events and themes."



“We are looking forward to advising our clients, both through strategic reports and direct consultations, on prevailing geopolitical trends, risks, and opportunities and are poised to deliver unparalleled value in this domain", continued Kumar.



About Alpine Macro:

Founded in 2017, Alpine Macro is an independent global investment research firm based in Montreal, Canada. Alpine Macro focuses on the analysis of major macro-economic forces and specializes in forecasting the direction of global financial markets while providing actionable recommendations on investment strategy and asset allocation.

Arun Kumar | Chief Executive Officer

ALPINE MACRO

+1 514-558-1414

