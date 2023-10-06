Cofounder With Down Syndrome Welcomes New Colleagues With Down Syndrome Into Paid Roles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
- ChristianLaingWARRINGTON, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Stand Out Socks , co-founded by an inspirational individual with Down Syndrome , Ross Laing, is setting a new standard by employing its first two team members with Down Syndrome, marking a pivotal moment in business history.
This marks a momentous day for the company and a significant step towards dismantling outdated stereotypes, showcasing the immense capabilities of individuals with learning disabilities, and reaffirming their right place in the business world.
Founded on the principles of quality and inclusivity, Stand Out Socks understands that socks are more than just fashion accessories; they serve as catalysts to open discussions on disability inclusion and raise Down Syndrome awareness.
Beyond offering stylish and comfortable socks, each purchase contributes directly to creating meaningful job opportunities for individuals with learning disabilities.
Quotes: Christian Laing, Co-Founder of Stand Out Socks: "This is a remarkable achievement for Stand Out Socks, and we are immensely proud to break new ground in inclusive employment. We firmly believe that people with learning disabilities have unique talents and abilities to offer in the workplace.
Our decision to hire our first team members with Down Syndrome is a testament to our commitment to diversity and inclusion."
Stand Out Socks: Where Every Step is a Step Towards Inclusion.
