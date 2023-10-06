Hypodermic Needles Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Market Size Of US$ 8.5 Bn By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The market for hypodermic needles is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.74 billion in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033.
A hypodermic needle is a hand-operated device that resembles a thin, hollow tube with a single sharp tip attached to a syringe. It contains a tiny opening at one end that is used for blood collection, drug delivery, and the extraction or depositing of biological fluids during immunisations. These needles enter the skin and quickly enter the bloodstream.
Download Sample Copy of This Report:
The need for vaccines and injectable medications is increasing due to the widespread occurrence of infectious diseases and chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular ailments. Furthermore, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaigns that are still in place are also spurring the demand for hypodermic needles.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global market for hypodermic needles is projected to reach US$ 8.50 billion by 2033. The United States is a key market for hypodermic needle manufacturers due to the presence of leading market players. Germany is considered to be a leading market in the European region due to the availability of advanced healthcare systems. Global demand for safety hypodermic needles is expected to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period.
Key Companies Profiled
Terumo Corporation BD Cardinal Health Medline Industries, Inc Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd B. Braun Melsungen AG Hitech Syringes NIPRO Medical Corporation Vita Needle Company Vygon SA NeedleTech Products, Inc ISCON SURGICALS LTD. McKesson Corporation Connecticut Hypodermics Inc EXELINT International, Co Retractable Technologies, Inc Smiths Medical
Recent Market Developments
To improve patient monitoring access in India, Medtronic and Stasis established cooperation in September 2021. HTL-STREFA released a press release about Droplet MicronTM in September 2020. It is a brand-new pen needle with a cutting-edge design to enhance the injection process. To manufacture disposable syringes and needles that meet national and international requirements, Albert David Ltd. has opened up additional sections in their manufacturing facility.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
Key Segments of Hypodermic Needles Industry Research
By Product : By Material : By Application :
Drug Delivery Vaccination Blood Specimen Collection By End User :
Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Home Healthcare By Region :
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hypodermic needles market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.
The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (safety hypodermic needles, non-safety hypodermic needles), material (stainless steel, plastic), application (drug delivery, vaccination, blood specimen collection), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, home healthcare), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).
Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail:
MENAFN06102023004660010643ID1107201870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.