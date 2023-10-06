Hypodermic Needles Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Market Size Of US$ 8.5 Bn By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for hypodermic needles is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.74 billion in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033.

A hypodermic needle is a hand-operated device that resembles a thin, hollow tube with a single sharp tip attached to a syringe. It contains a tiny opening at one end that is used for blood collection, drug delivery, and the extraction or depositing of biological fluids during immunisations. These needles enter the skin and quickly enter the bloodstream.

The need for vaccines and injectable medications is increasing due to the widespread occurrence of infectious diseases and chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular ailments. Furthermore, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaigns that are still in place are also spurring the demand for hypodermic needles.

The global market for hypodermic needles is projected to reach US$ 8.50 billion by 2033.

The United States is a key market for hypodermic needle manufacturers due to the presence of leading market players.

Germany is considered to be a leading market in the European region due to the availability of advanced healthcare systems. Global demand for safety hypodermic needles is expected to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Terumo Corporation

BD

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Hitech Syringes

NIPRO Medical Corporation

Vita Needle Company

Vygon SA

NeedleTech Products, Inc

ISCON SURGICALS LTD.

McKesson Corporation

Connecticut Hypodermics Inc

EXELINT International, Co

Retractable Technologies, Inc Smiths Medical

To improve patient monitoring access in India, Medtronic and Stasis established cooperation in September 2021.

HTL-STREFA released a press release about Droplet MicronTM in September 2020. It is a brand-new pen needle with a cutting-edge design to enhance the injection process. To manufacture disposable syringes and needles that meet national and international requirements, Albert David Ltd. has opened up additional sections in their manufacturing facility.

Safety

Non-safety

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Drug Delivery



Vaccination

Blood Specimen Collection

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers

Home Healthcare

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hypodermic needles market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (safety hypodermic needles, non-safety hypodermic needles), material (stainless steel, plastic), application (drug delivery, vaccination, blood specimen collection), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, home healthcare), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

