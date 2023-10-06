Organic Dyes And Pigments Market Is Forecast To Reach US$ 37 Bn By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 22 billion in 2022 and grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.

The demand for dyes and pigments that can attach to the surface of textiles has increased because dyes and pigments are also employed to give textiles an aesthetic appearance, according to a Fact analyst.

Application of organic dyes and pigments in the textiles industry is projected to see a major surge, mainly attributed to volumes at which the industry consumes these chemicals. Additionally, the ability of dyes and pigments to impart colour onto textile material for various end uses has been identified as the major market growth driver. Projections are that, with rapid urbanization along with rise in income levels of consumers globally, sales of textiles will see multi-fold increase, which will drive consumption of organic dyes and pigments in parallel.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Organic pigments are projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 2.3 Bn over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Based on product type, demand for organic dyes is projected to increase at a high CAGR of around 5.7% through 2032.

On the basis application, organic dyes and pigments use case in the textiles industry is projected to surge at a CAGR of around 6% over the decade.

East Asia is projected to capture around 62% of the global organic dyes and pigments market share by 2032. Europe is expected to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 680 Mn by 2032-end.

Consumption Analysis of Organc Dyes and Pigments Market Outlook (2022-2032)

Organic dye and pigment application for imparting colours to textiles dominated the global market value share by accounting for around 56% of the total dyes and pigments market in 2020.

As per latest market analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, market value for natural dyes and pigments over the past half-decade increased at a CAGR of around 3.3%. Additionally, in terms of volume, in 2021, organic dye and pigment consumption stood at around 4,452 tons.

Consumption of organic dyes and pigments for application in textiles, over the period of 2022-2032, is poised to increase at a CAGR of 6%. Projections are that steadily rising demand for natural dyes and pigments for application in paints & coatings and textiles will enhance market valuation to US$ 37 billion by 2032.

Winning Strategy

Collaborations and partnerships have been identified as the main strategic priority for manufacturers of organic dyes and pigments. Players in the market have opted to strengthen their relations with suppliers and distributors to gain a competitive advantage in this industry.

Moreover, companies can also be seen focusing on expanding their business capabilities across regions, which has helped them increase their revenue generation capabilities over the historical period.

Competition Landscape

Atul Ltd, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, DIC CORPORATION, DuPont, Huntsman International LLC., Kiri Industries Ltd., KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., Organic Dyes and Pigments (ORCO), and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited are prominent suppliers of organic dyes and pigments.

Key Segments Covered in Organic Dyes and Pigments Industry Survey



Organic Dyes and Pigments Market by Product Type :



Organic Pigments

Organic Dyes

Organic Dyes and Pigments Market by Application :



Textiles



Leather



Paper



Paints, Coatings & Inks



Food & Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics

Others

Organic Dyes and Pigments Market by Region :



North America Organic Dyes and Pigments Market



Latin America Organic Dyes and Pigments Market



Europe Organic Dyes and Pigments Market



East Asia Organic Dyes and Pigments Market



South Asia & Oceania Organic Dyes and Pigments Market Middle East & Africa Organic Dyes and Pigments Market

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the organic dyes and pigments market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (organic pigments and organic dyes) and application (textiles, leather, paper, paints, coatings & inks, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

