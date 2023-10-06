Iran To Sentence Perpetrator Of Terrorist Attack On Azerbaijani Embassy Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The perpetrator of the terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran will soon be sentenced, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash told reporters, Trend reports.

The Iranian minister noted that the case of the attacker of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran is under the control of judiciary chief and the President.

"The accused will be sentenced in the near future," Bazrpash added.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Previous reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.