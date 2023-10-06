Iran To Sentence Perpetrator Of Terrorist Attack On Azerbaijani Embassy Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The perpetrator of
the terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran will
soon be sentenced, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development
Mehrdad Bazrpash told reporters, Trend reports.
The Iranian minister noted that the case of the attacker of the
Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran is under the control of judiciary
chief and the President.
"The accused will be sentenced in the near future," Bazrpash
added.
An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran
on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out
to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative
building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.
Previous reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were
two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly
waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were
made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The
man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two
embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident
is currently being investigated.
Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials
from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the
attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in
Tehran.
