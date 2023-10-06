Türkiye To Host International Astronautical Congress In 2026

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Turkish city of Antalya will host the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in 2026, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos space agency Samaddin Asadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku.

During his speech, Asadov also thanked all participants and sponsors of the event.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress, in partnership with the Azercosmos space agency and the International Astronautical Federation, is being held in Baku on October 2-6.

Baku hosted this prestigious event for the first time in 1973, during the leadership of the country by the great leader Heydar Aliyev. After 50 years, the Congress is held in Azerbaijan again.

The current event was attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, and more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. At the IAC, 150 companies were represented in the exhibition pavilion.