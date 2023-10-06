Türkiye To Host International Astronautical Congress In 2026

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Turkish city
of Antalya will host the International Astronautical Congress (IAC)
in 2026, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos space agency Samaddin
Asadov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the 74th International Astronautical
Congress in Baku.
During his speech, Asadov also thanked all participants and
sponsors of the event.
The 74th International Astronautical Congress, in partnership
with the Azercosmos space agency and the International
Astronautical Federation, is being held in Baku on October 2-6.
Baku hosted this prestigious event for the first time in 1973,
during the leadership of the country by the great leader Heydar
Aliyev. After 50 years, the Congress is held in Azerbaijan
again.
The current event was attended by representatives of space
agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies,
local and international media, and more than 5,000 representatives
from 101 countries. At the IAC, 150 companies were represented in
the exhibition pavilion.
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107201866
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.