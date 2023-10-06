Kazakhstan's Air Astana Carries Out First Flight To Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 6. Kazakhstan's
airline Air Astana has operated its first regular flight from
Almaty to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) today, Trend reports.
As the airline said, this month, flights will be carried out on
Wednesdays and Sundays, and from November on Wednesdays and
Saturdays. From the beginning of December, a third frequency on
Mondays will be added to the schedule.
The airline operates comfortable Airbus A321LR aircraft with a
two-class layout and a capacity of 166 seats. The flight duration
to Jeddah is 6 hours and 50 minutes, and back – 5 hours and 45
minutes.
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia for 2022
amounted to $16.5 million, which is 90.5 percent higher than the
previous year ($8.6 million).
The volume of exports from Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia at the end
of last year decreased by 14.2 percent and amounted to $4.7
million.
Imports to Kazakhstan from Saudi Arabia in 2022 increased 3.7
times and reached $11.8 million.
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107201865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.