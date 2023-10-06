Sweden Provides Ukraine With $199 Million Military Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sweden will send a new military aid package to Ukraine worth SEK 2.2 billion ($199 million), consisting of ammunition and spare parts for previously transferred systems.

This was stated by Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson according to Ukrinform, Reuters reported.

“Sweden will send Ukraine a new military support package worth 2.2 billion crowns ($199 million) - consisting mainly of artillery ammunition - and is looking into sending fighter jets”, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.

The new military aid package will be Sweden's 14th to Ukraine since Russia's invasion, taking the total value of the Nordic country's such aid to just over 22 billion crowns.

Jonson told a news conference the armed forces were due to report by Nov. 6 on the potential for sending Jas Gripen jets to Ukraine after the government asked them to assess the issue.

As reported, the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Sweden, Dmytro Kuleba and Tobias Billström, agreed to start negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees to follow up on the G7 Vilnius Declaration.