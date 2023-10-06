Ukraine's Steel Exports Reach 88,000 T Over Two Months Since Temporary Corridor Opened

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over two months since the temporary humanitarian corridor was opened, about 88,000 tonnes of steel products and more than 172,000 tonnes of iron ore raw materials have been exported from Ukrainian sea ports.

The relevant statement was made by GMK Center , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over two months since the corridor was launched, five vessels have shipped about 88,000 tonnes of steel products and more than 172,000 tonnes of iron ore raw materials from Ukrainian ports. The latter figure does not include the ore volumes shipped by the bulk carrier YING HAO 01, whose potential load has been estimated at 70,000 tonnes,” the report states.

As the temporary humanitarian corridor was opened, the following vessels left Ukrainian sea ports: the bulk carrier PRIMUS (loaded with rolled metal); the bulk carrier ANNA THERESA (loaded with 56,000 tonnes of pig iron); the bulk carrier OCEAN COURTESY (loaded with 172,000 tonnes of iron ore concentrate); the bulk carrier PUMA (loaded with 16,000 tonnes of steel and 14,000 tonnes of rapeseeds); the bulk carrier YING HAO 01 (loaded with iron ore raw materials).

The above vessels shipped the products made by such steelworks as Azovstal, Zaporizhstal, Kametstal, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, and iron ore raw materials produced by Metinvest.

A reminder that temporary shipping routes for civilian vessels sailing to and from Ukraine's Black Sea ports became effective on August 8, 2023. Ukraine proposed that route in its appeal to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The first civilian vessel passed through the newly-opened Ukrainian humanitarian corridor on August 16, 2023.

