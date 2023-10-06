National Judoka Crowned World Champion In Portugal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judoka Vusal Galandarzada has been crowned a World Champion at Odivelas World Championships Juniors Individuals 2023.

Around 541 judokas from 68 countries took part in the championships held in Odivelas, Portugal, Azernews reports.

Galandarzade won the title by beating US rival Jack Yonezuka in the 73kg weight class.

Another Azerbaijani judoka Nizami Imanov (60kg) won a silver medal at the 2023 Juniors World Judo Championships.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there.

Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.

The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.