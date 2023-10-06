National Judoka Crowned World Champion In Portugal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judoka Vusal Galandarzada has been crowned a World
Champion at Odivelas World Championships Juniors Individuals
2023.
Around 541 judokas from 68 countries took part in the
championships held in Odivelas, Portugal, Azernews reports.
Galandarzade won the title by beating US rival Jack Yonezuka in
the 73kg weight class.
Another Azerbaijani judoka Nizami Imanov (60kg) won a silver
medal at the 2023 Juniors World Judo Championships.
Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively
promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the
Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.
The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who
won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.
A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow,
Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at European Championship in
Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov became the
European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.
However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not
stop there.
Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing Olympics 2008
in the 73 kg division.
The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in
Azerbaijan.
The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam
Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov,
Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat
Shikhalizada.
