Azerbaijan's MFA: Attempts Of France To Lecture Azerbaijan Is Completely Unacceptable

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We strongly condemn and reject the baseless anti-Azerbaijan
allegations of French President Emmanuel Macron voiced on October 5
during the press conference held in the scope of Granada meeting of
the European Political Community, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.
The statement of Foreign Ministry reads:
"Allegations of the French President on the refusal of
Azerbaijan and Türkiye to participate in the Granada meeting are a
clear case of hypocrisy. The participants of this event are well
aware of the particular opposition of France to Türkiye's
participation in the meeting. The French President spreading false
information on this issue is improper behavior for the head of
state.
Attempts of France to lecture Azerbaijan, a country setting an
example with its multicultural and multiethnic values, where many
ethnicities live in peace and prosperity, on the issue of rights of
minorities, while France itself is being remembered for its
genocide policy and remaining the only EU member state not to be
part of the Framework Convention for the Protection of National
Minorities, is completely unacceptable.
How France, which is now talking about“fair mediation”,
mediated during the period of 23 years is well-known. Intentions of
France are obvious when it states being a neutral mediator while
ignoring the massacres against Azerbaijanis, and their livelihood
when they became Internally Displaced Persons and refugees by use
of force, disregarding the four UN Security Council resolutions, as
well as the razing of cities and villages to the ground, and
looking the other way while Armenia, contrary to its obligations,
failed to withdraw its armed forces from the territory of
Azerbaijan and continued its military and political
provocations.
It is ridiculous that France, which has turned a blind eye to
the occupation of about 20% of the territory of Azerbaijan by
Armenia for 30 years and to the fact that Armenia is still
occupying 8 villages of Azerbaijan, accuses our country of the
occupation of 150 square kilometers of the territory of Armenia.
Azerbaijan has not occupied the territory of any country, and the
assertion that the territories on which the forces of Azerbaijan
are deployed on the undelimited border belong to Armenia is
completely illogical.
The legitimate right of Azerbaijan within the scope of the UN
Charter and norms and principles of international law to end the
occupation of its territories both diplomatically and militarily
has always existed. It was the mediation efforts involving France
failing to yield results and the failure to prevent Armenia's
aggressive policy that led Azerbaijan to liberate its lands
militarily.
Similarly, the necessity to remove the Armenian armed forces,
which had not been withdrawn from the sovereign territories of
Azerbaijan before the anti-terrorist measures, as well as to
abolish the puppet regime was repeatedly stressed by Azerbaijan
during the entire negotiation process. In this regard, claims of
the French President on Azerbaijan's alleged promise of not using
force against the illegal separatist regime are baseless. If France
directed Armenia on the right path instead of making false
promises, there would have been no need to resolve the threat
against Azerbaijan by force, and the issue would have been solved
peacefully.
We would like to remind France calling for pressure on
Azerbaijan that it is pointless and unacceptable to speak with
Azerbaijan in the language of pressure. It would be more beneficial
for France to put an end to its insidious policy aimed at
supporting and arming aggressive Armenia in our region, hindering
peace and stability in the region, instead of issuing such
irresponsible statements.
Azerbaijan is taking measures for the reintegration of its
Armenian residents within its Constitution and relevant
legislation, and our country, as always, remains the most
interested party in building peace in the region on the basis of
mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity with
Armenia."
