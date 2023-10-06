Europe Leaders Discuss Expanding EU In Spain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The European Council is holding a non-official meeting in Spain on Friday, to discuss topics on the European agenda, mainly expanding the union before 2030.

The meeting, held in Granada, Spain, with the participation of leaders of the European Union (EU) countries, will also discuss the war on Ukraine and the migration crisis.

The leaders will present the future strategy for 2024-2029 and means of making Europe more resilient in the face of crises and challenges, enhace competitiveness and reduce dependency on other countries such as China.

Today for the first time, the EU will seriously discuss enlarging the union as a "geopolitical neccessity" and determine a strategy for member-countries to adapt to the changes, while also helping countries who wish to join the EU.

Currently, there are eight countries which are official candidates to join the union, including Ukraine, Turkiye, Moldova, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. Also, Georgia and Kosovo are possible candidates to join the union. (end) hnd

