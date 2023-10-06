Kuwait's Sheikh Talal Al-Sabah Re-Elected As IBF Chief

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's candidate Sheikh Talal Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah has been re-elected as president of the International Bowling Federation (IBF) for a third term of four years. Sheikh Talal Al-Sabah was re-elected during a meeting of the IBF's congress, held in Kuwait on Friday. (end) fsa

