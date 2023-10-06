UNESCO Names Rio De Janeiro As World Book Capital For '25

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay decided on Friday to designate the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro as World Book Capital for the year 2025.

"Books are vital vehicles to access, transmit and promote education, science, culture and information worldwide," Azoulay said in a press release.

"Thanks to books, we keep ourselves informed, entertained and are able to better understand our world. This is why, each year UNESCO designates a World Book Capital," she added.

UNESCO and the World Book Capital Advisory Committee commended Rio de Janeiro's demonstration of the importance of its literary heritage alongside a clearly defined vision and action plan to promote literature, sustainable publishing and reading among young people tapping into digital technologies.

This is the first time that a Portuguese-speaking city has been designated World Book Capital.

In line with priorities expressed in the World Book Capital Charter, Rio de Janeiro conceives its project as having the ability to affect social change - through, for example, literacy, education and poverty eradication - and bring sustainable economic benefit linked to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, UNESCO explained.

Cities designated as UNESCO World Book Capital undertake to promote books and reading for all ages and groups, within and across national borders, and to organize a programme of activities for the year.

As the 25th city to bear the title since 2001, Rio de Janeiro follows Madrid (2001), Alexandria (2002), New Delhi (2003), Antwerp (2004), Montreal (2005), Turin (2006), Bogota (2007), Amsterdam (2008), Beirut (2009), Ljubljana (2010), Buenos Aires (2011), Erevan (2012), Bangkok (2013), Port Harcourt (2014), Incheon (2015), Wroclaw (2016), Conakry (2017), Athens (2018), Sharjah (2019), Kuala Lumpur (2020), Tbilisi (2021), Guadalajara (2022), Accra (2023) and Strasbourg (2024).

The UNESCO World Book Capital Advisory Committee comprises representatives of European and International Booksellers Federation (EIBF), the International Authors Forum (IAF), the International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA), the International Publishers Association (IPA), and UNESCO. (end)

