Deportation Of Irregular Migrants From EU Up By 29 Pct In Q2 '23

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- In the second quarter of 2023, there were 105,865 non-EU citizens ordered to leave an EU country, and a total of 26, 600 were returned to another country following an order to leave.

Compared with the same quarter of 2022, the number of non-EU citizens ordered to leave the EU country rose by 9 percent, while the number of people returned to another country rose by 29 percent, the EU's statistical office Eurostat, reported Friday.

Among those ordered to leave the territory of an EU country, in the second quarter of 2023, Moroccan and Algerian citizens recorded the biggest share of the total (8 percent each), followed by citizens of Turkiye (5 percent), Georgia (5 percent) and Afghanistan (4 percent).

Among those returned to another country, most were citizens of Georgia (9 percent) followed by Albania (8 percent), Moldova (5 percent), Turkiye (5 percent) and India (4 percent).

Looking at the country data, the highest numbers of non-EU citizens ordered to leave the territory of an EU country were recorded in France (34,810), Germany (10,600) and Greece (7,095).

The highest number of people returned to another country were recorded in Germany (3,805), France (3,005) and Sweden (2,690). (end)

nk













MENAFN06102023000071011013ID1107201847