Hydraulic Power Market Expected To Reach $24.1 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 5.8%

Hydraulic Power Market Insight

Hydraulic Power Market to Expand with Significant CAGR during 2031

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Hydraulic Power Market by Operating Pressure (0-750 PSI, 750-2000 PSI, 2000-3000 PSI, More than 3000 PSI), by Component (Power component, Control component, Auxiliary component), by Application (Cutting, Grinding, Milling, Multi-tooling, Forming, Rubber and Plastic, Handling, Simulation, and Testing, Others), by End Use (Mobile, Industrial, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The hydraulic power market size was valued at $13.7 billion in 2021, and the hydraulic power market is estimated to reach $24.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Hydraulic power is a vital part of a hydraulic system as it can generate a significant quantum of power to initiate almost any type of hydraulic ram. They draw power using Pascal's law, i.e., through ratios of area and pressure. The hydraulic power industry includes applications such as machine tools, aerospace test equipment, automation systems, meat processing machinery, mobile equipment, rolling mill machinery, and material handling equipment. Also, they are applied in agricultural equipment, paper mill machinery, oil exploration, oil spill clean-up equipment, industrial process, marine equipment, construction equipment, and theatrical & production equipment.

The rise in construction and increase in production capacities of oil fields coupled with a surge in stress on the agricultural sector is projected to drive the demand for hydraulic equipment. It has witnessed considerable growth in the past decades since its implementation in hydraulic machinery. The rise in demand for these machinery and rapid industrialization across the globe are the factors expected to foster the growth of the hydraulic power market. However, an increase in demand for alternative power systems such as electromechanical and electric drives with efficient clean, and shorter lead times are some of the factors hampering the hydraulic power market growth.

Hydraulic power consists of various components, such as a hydraulic motor and pump, reservoir/accumulators, and other accessories, such as filters, valves, tubes, regulators, and instruments used to monitor the performance of a hydraulic system. In 2021, there was a rapid increase in construction across the United States and Canada. The residential sector was a key driver of the increasing demand for more housing units needing hydraulic power. For instance, construction spending in the United States registered significant growth in 2021 compared to 2020. As of 2021, the average construction spending in the private sector was around USD 1230 billion and over USD 346 billion in the public sector, thus creating significant market demand for hydraulic power. Also, construction projects in Europe like Crossrail1, Crossrail2, Heathrow airport expansion, Hinkley Point C nuclear plant (UK), and Fehmarn Fixed Belt link (Denmark) are likely to increase the need for hydraulic power during the forecast period. In January 2020, there were nearly 343 pre-construction coal-powered thermal power plants worldwide. The pre-construction plants are estimated to have a capacity of around 299 GW, which may drive the hydraulic power market considerably.

Competitive Analysis:

The Hydraulic Power industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Hydraulic Power market include,

Brevini Fluid Power S.p.A

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Hydromega

Weber Hydraulik GmbH

Sauer-Danfoss Inc.

HCS Control Systems Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

Hydac International GmbH

Siemens AG, Daikin Industries Ltd.

Branch Hydraulic Systems Ltd

Energy Manufacturing Company Inc.

Bailey International LLC

Hydro-Tek Co Ltd.

Related Fluid Power Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

The hydraulic power market forecast is segmented on the basis of operating pressure, component, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of the operating pressure of hydraulic power, the market is segmented into 0-750 PSI, 750-2000 PSI, 2000-3000 PSI, and more than 3000 PSI. On the basis of components, it is classified into power components, control components, and auxiliary components. On the basis of application, the market is divided into cutting, grinding, milling, multi-tooling, forming, rubber & plastic, handling, simulation & testing, and others. On the basis of end-use, it is segmented into mobile, industrial, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Key findings of the study:

1. Japan contributes around 3.9% of the total hydraulic power market share and would exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2031.

2. South Korea contributes around 2.51% of the total market share and would exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% during 2022-2031

3. As per global hydraulic power market analysis, by operating pressure, the 2000-3000 PSI segment accounted for the largest share of 46.2% in 2021.

4. By component, auxiliary component was the leading segment in 2021 comprising 47.6% of market share in 2021.

5. By application, the cutting segment occupied a market share of 27.5% and is the leading segment in 2021.

6. By end use, the mobile segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 contributing a market share of 45.2% in 2021.

7. By region, North America was the leading segment in 2021expected to possess a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2031

