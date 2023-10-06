Sharkstriker Wins The“SIEM Innovation Of The Year” Award At The 7Th Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SharkStriker , a trailblazing cybersecurity services vendor, has won the "SIEM Innovation of the Year" award at the 7th CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.SharkStriker has proven to be a formidable contender among top players like IBM, VMWare, CrowdStrike, AT&T, HUMAN security, and others.This global recognition is a testament to SharkStriker's capability to effectively persevere and stay committed to its mission of simplifying cybersecurity for businesses across the industries through its one-stop-shop platform STRIEGO .They have empowered their customers and partners to go against all the cybersecurity and compliance odds presented in front of them. Challenges like increasing complexity, cost, and siloing of cybersecurity solutions limit them to stay secure in a highly volatile threat landscape.Through their SIEM solution delivered through their unified STRIEGO platform, they single-handedly assisted businesses in addressing the most immediate cybersecurity challenges. They have enabled businesses with extended visibility, threat intel-based monitoring, and automated response to threats.With STRIEGO, they get AI-powered detections, automated hunting & response, UEBA, Automated Security Assessment, Vulnerability Detection and File Integrity Monitoring (FIL).Backing this solution is a dedicated SOC team that works round the clock as an extended team addressing all the cybersecurity challenges and augmenting cybersecurity posture with the best practices in security."It is an honorific moment for us having earned this coveted global recognition for our SIEM solution. All the credit goes to our customers and partners for their unending support throughout our journey. We are committed to sticking to our goal of being a cybersecurity services vendor that is known for simplifying cybersecurity through our unified platform STRIEGO helping our customers get maximum value from their existing cybersecurity setup. One of the major challenges that businesses are facing is that not a single vendor can offer them a one-stop shop for all their cybersecurity and compliance needs. Through our revolutionary platform, STRIEGO we intend to solve this."SharkStriker has been on a winning streak this year having recently won the top 250 MSSP spot and now having won this recognition. They are soaring high to new avenues, chartering new horizons of unparalleled defense for businesses in an unforgiving threat landscape.About SharkStriker:SharkStriker is an upcoming cybersecurity services vendor with a goal to simplify cybersecurity for businesses across industries through their unified security platform STRIEGO. It seeks to cater to some of the industry's most immediate challenges such as siloed cybersecurity, increasing cost of cybersecurity solutions, changing regulatory environment, and increasing reliance on multiple vendors for multiple aspects of cybersecurity and compliance.With STRIEGO, SharkStriker is able to assist its network of partners and customers through effective augmentation of cyber security posture as per use cases, extending visibility, compliance management, and round-the-clock support for incident response. Through a team of threat-striking experts, they have made their presence across MEA, North America, Europe, and Asia.About Cybersecurity BreakthroughThe mission of the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of cybersecurity companies, technologies, and products. The Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards program is run by the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for the most innovative technology companies in the world.Tech Breakthrough has worked with industry-leading companies that include Cisco, Dell, Philips, AT&T, HP, Comcast, Philips, Intel, Comcast, Mastercard, Spotify, Vodafone, NetApp, Fiserv, Qualcomm, McAfee, Quicken, and hundreds more to drive business results. Tech Breakthrough Award winners receive well-deserved recognition and third-party validation from an independent organization to help rise above the most crowded technology markets.

