Pigment Emulsion Market Is Predicted To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 28.3 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 13.5 billion in 2022 and show a 7.6% CAGR in value between 2022 and 2032.

Furthermore, Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, projects that by the end of 2032, the pigment emulsion market will be worth US$ 28.3 billion, thanks to factors like rising demand for pigment emulsions from sectors like paints and coatings, textiles, plastic, and paper.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



There has been growing demand for paints and coatings for construction and infrastructure development, especially in developing countries, which will drive the demand for raw materials used in the paint industry, such as pigments and pigment emulsions.

The market is highly fragmented at the small/local level and also global level. Large-scale pigment emulsion manufacturers are continuously investing in the research & development of new products and are expanding their production facilities by way of acquisitions to meet the growing demand for pigment emulsions from various industries.

For example, BASF Colors and Effects (global pigments business) was acquired by Sun Chemical, a subsidiary of DIC Corporation. The acquisition helped Sun Chemicals develop a diverse assortment of technologies, products, value chain, and customer service, globally.

Why is the Market Seeing High Escalation in the Sales of Pigment Emulsions?

“Pigment Emulsion Usage High in Paints & Coatings and Textiles”

Pigment emulsions are used to meet desired properties such as permanence and stability in various industrial applications. Market players have witnessed strong demand from emerging markets in Asia Pacific, such as China and India.

A pigment, a binder, and a solvent make up paint. Paint pigments and coating pigments, as raw materials, make up a small (5% of the US$ 4.5 trillion global chemicals sector), and yet they are highly essential. High-quality pigments and emulsions are one of the most important elements in paints, coatings, and inks.

Key Segments Covered in the Pigment Emulsion Industry Survey



Pigment Emulsion Market by Source :



Organic Pigment Emulsions

Inorganic Pigment Emulsions

Pigment Emulsion Market by Type :



Water in Oil

Oil in Water

Pigment Emulsion Market by Color :



Standard Colors

Custom Colors

Pigment Emulsion Market by End Use :



Paint & Coatings



Textiles



Plastic



Paper Leather

Competitive Landscape

DIC Corporation, Kiri Industries Ltd (Dystar), Sudarshan Chemicals Industries, Huebach GmbH, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Jupiter Dyes Pvt. Ltd., Camex Limited, Vipul Organics Limited, Kemcol Product, Kevin dyes and chemical Pvt ltd, Worldtex Specialty Chemicals, Kanshu Chemical Industries, Emco Dyestuff are major manufacturers of pigment emulsions.

Fact has provided detailed information about the overall strategies adopted by players in the pigment emulsion market, along with their detailed overviews of sales analysis of pigment emulsions, top pigment emulsion manufacturers, top organic/inorganic emulsions, including SWOT analysis and sales generated from target pigment emulsion products of the top pigment emulsion manufacturers positioned across geographies.

Get Customization on Pigment Emulsion Market Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Key players in the Pigment Emulsion Market



DIC Corporation

Kiri Industries Ltd (Dystar)

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries

Huebach GmbH Composites

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Jupiter Dyes Pvt. Ltd

Camex Limited

Vipul Organics Limited Kemcol Product

Key Takeaways from Pigment Emulsion Market Study



By type, the water in oil segment is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 9.4 billion over the forecast period.

By color, custom colors account for 70.9% market share in 2022.

Among the end uses, demand from the paints & coatings industry is anticipated to expand around 2.2X in market value by 2032.

Organic pigment emulsions, as a source type, are poised to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 15.6 billion by 2032.

East Asia is set to hold around 33% of the global pigment emulsion market share by 2032. The South Asia & Oceania market is predicted to provide dollar opportunity worth US$ 3.6 billion by 2032-end.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: