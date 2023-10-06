Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutic Market Is Expected To Reach $125.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 4.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutic Market 2028

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics market detailed quantitative analysis along with the current trends and future estimation.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Anti-inflammatory therapeutics market help in easing acute and chronic pain, including migraines & headaches, rheumatic arthritis, sprains, or even menstrual pain. These therapeutics provide faster relief as compared to other drugs. Moreover, they are capable of lowering the levels of prostaglandins and the chemicals responsible for inflammation as well as reducing pain and swelling.

List of Key Players :

GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lily and Company, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc, Merck & Co., Inc., PFIZER INC.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented into indication, drug class, and region. On the basis of indication, the market is categorized into arthritis, respiratory diseases, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, anti-inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and other anti-inflammatory diseases. Arthritis is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in geriatric population, as it is found to be more prevalent in the geriatric population and cause inflammation in joints.

Depending on drug class, it is fragmented into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and biologics. The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in patient population suffering from chronic disease and unavailability of effective treatments. Moreover, increase in affordability coupled with high healthcare spending and rise in awareness of biologics, especially, in emerging markets are expected to represent a huge market potential for biologics. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2028, due to high expenditure on R&D, presence of major players & their product availability, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as governments of Asian countries are investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure.

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to remain positive for the anti-inflammatory therapeutic market, owing to the inflammation caused by SARS-COV 2. SARS-CoV-2 is a beta coronavirus causing severe anti-inflammatory pneumonia, as COVID-19 can cause severe inflammation to patients diagnosed with it. According to reports, cytokine storm is strongly responsible for death in such patients. Some of the consequences of severe inflammation and cytokine storms include acute respiratory distress syndrome, acute lung injury, and multiple organ dysfunction syndromes, which lead to increase in the research and the development of anti-inflammatory drugs for the treatment of inflammation caused by COVID-19. For example, many clinical trials are currently underway to alleviate this destructive inflammation. One of them is NLRP3 inflammasome, which targets multiple mechanisms associated with COVID-19 excessive inflammation. Thus, such factors have positively impacted the market growth during the global health crisis.

