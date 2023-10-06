Wellness Coach Now Available in 100+ Languages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

THE FIRST TO PROVIDE 27/7 Personalized Wellness Support in 100+ Languages

Wellness Coach is excited to announce that we now support an astounding 100+ languages making us the most accessible, global wellness platform in the world.

- D Sharma, CEO of Wellness CoachMIAMI BEACH, FL, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PRESS RELEASEWellness Coach Now Available in 100+ LanguagesOctober 6, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL, USAWellness Coach is excited to announce a monumental update to our platform: we now support an astounding 100 languages. This unprecedented achievement makes Wellness Coach the most accessible, global wellness platform in the world. We are proud to stand as the only wellness platform that extends its support to such an extensive range of global languages."Our vision has always been to break down language barriers and offer everyone, regardless of their language, an opportunity to prioritize their well-being. Today, we're not just launching a feature, but a message to the world: wellness is universal," said D Sharma, CEO of Wellness Coach.**Walking Challenges Go Global **With our multi-language support, users across the world can now engage in walking challenges with participants from diverse linguistic backgrounds. Whether in France, Japan, South Africa, or Brazil, start a walking challenge seamlessly and feel connected with a global community.**Personalized Language Notifications and Navigation**Not only can users partake in challenges, but they can also receive notifications and navigate our platform entirely in their preferred language, ensuring a tailor-made experience for every individual.**State-of-the-Art Audio and Video Translations**In a groundbreaking partnership with Google's AI and speech models, Wellness Coach takes content accessibility a step further. Users can now listen to audio content converted in real-time to their chosen language. Moreover, for our video content, closed captions are automatically translated to the viewer's local language, ensuring that everyone can benefit from our comprehensive range of wellness resources.**Worldwide Availability on October 6th**The world doesn't have to wait long to access these revolutionary features. On October 6th, 2023, Wellness Coach's multi-language support will be available worldwide."This isn't just an upgrade. It's a revolution in making wellness universally accessible," added Bhartesh Chhibbar, CTO/Co-Founder. "Language should never be a barrier to health and well-being."Wellness Coach invites the global community to come together, share experiences, and journey towards a healthier future, irrespective of language. Together, let's make the world a more connected and healthier place.**About Wellness Coach**Wellness Coach is a 24/7, multilingual well-being platform, unlocking health and happiness aspirations with a comprehensive suite of personalized resources. From personal coaching to group workshops, walking challenges and on-demand sessions. Wellness Coach has everything anyone needs to achieve their well-being goals, no matter where they are or what language they speak.For media inquiries, please contact:Kevin Linberg, Marketing.

D Sharma

Wellness Coach

+1 858-926-5718



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube