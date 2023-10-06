Ridley Academy Introduces SING LIKE A PRO: An Exquisite Course In Professional Singing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Riding the waves of its innovative educational approach, Ridley Academy proudly announces its latest endeavor: "SING LIKE A PRO", a comprehensive professional singing course tailored to empower aspiring vocalists. Crafted meticulously by industry experts, the course intertwines the magic of voice with the essence of the piano.



The "SING LIKE A PRO" program is not just a course; it's a comprehensive roadmap.



Dual Mastery: Learn the art of harmonizing voice with the melodies of the piano, enabling anyone to sing and play simultaneously – a skill that sets true musicians apart.



Discover YOUR Voice: Ridley Academy believes in the individuality of each voice. Dive deep into techniques that help anyone unlock unique voice, ensuring to reach a commendable singing level.



Power & Precision: Master the intricacies of vocal control – from building formidable power, extending the vocal range, to refining your tonal quality.



Comfort & Confidence: Gain the confidence to sing with ease and comfort. Learning to understand voice, find anyone's distinct tone, and embracing it wholeheartedly.



Stephen Ridley, the force behind Ridley Academy, shares, "The 'SING LIKE A PRO' course is our answer to numerous requests for a program that goes beyond just hitting the right notes. It's about understanding one's voice, nurturing it, and harmonizing it with an instrument as soulful as the piano."



About Ridley Academy:

Ridley Academy, founded by esteemed pianist Stephen Ridley, stands at the forefront of online musical education. With a unique blend of traditional teachings and modern industry insights, the academy is committed to shaping the next generation of global musicians.

