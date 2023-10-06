Key Players KPMG, Ernst & Young, Pwc, And Deloitte Lead The Global Accounting Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Accounting Services - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global accounting firms have been at the forefront of providing a wide range of essential financial services, catering to businesses of all sizes. These services encompass financial statement preparation, budget development, consulting, and meticulous auditing record reviews.
As the world witnessed economic expansion in developed nations and remarkable productivity growth in low-income countries leading up to the pandemic, the global GDP surged significantly. This surge in economic activity translated into increased incomes, resulting in a surge in financial transactions, auditing activities, and mergers and acquisitions. Consequently, the demand for accounting services soared, facilitating substantial revenue growth across the industry.
The comprehensive suite of financial services offered by accounting companies worldwide encompasses: Financial Statement Preparation and Auditing
: Ensuring accuracy and compliance in financial reporting. Tax Consulting and Preparation
: Expert guidance on tax matters and meticulous tax return preparation. Bookkeeping
: Maintaining organized and accurate financial records. Accounting Systems Design
: Crafting efficient accounting systems tailored to business needs. Financial and Business Advisory Services
: Providing strategic insights to drive business success.
A recent industry report sheds light on the accounting industry's scope, size, disposition, and its impressive growth trajectory. Key factors such as industry sensitivities and success drivers are thoroughly examined. Additionally, the report includes five-year industry forecasts and growth rates, along with a comprehensive analysis of key players in the industry and their respective market shares.
As the global economy continues to evolve, accounting firms are poised to play an even more critical role in assisting businesses in navigating the complex financial landscape. With their diverse array of services, these firms are well-prepared to meet the increasing demand for financial expertise, ensuring the continued growth and prosperity of businesses worldwide.
Companies Mentioned
KPMG International Limited Ernst & Young International Ltd. PricewaterhouseCoopers Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Tags Accounting Accounting Services Accounting System Auditing Bookkeeping Budget Financial Statement
MENAFN06102023004107003653ID1107201816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.