AFARAK GROUP SE: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak has on 6 October 2023 received a flagging notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from D&J Foundation.

According to the flagging notification as a result of an intragroup merger in which LNS Resources Ltd (previous direct shareholder in Afarak Group SE) has been merged into its sister company LNS International Ltd, LNS International Ltd is as of 3 October 2023 the direct shareholder in Afarak Group SE.

LNS International Ltd is controlled by LNS Holding Ltd. LNS Holding Ltd is controlled by D&J Foundation.

Total positions of person subject to the notification: