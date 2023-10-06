Poultry Diagnostics Market Size To Grow With 9% CAGR, Reaching US$ 660 Million By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Poultry Diagnostics Market

North America Dominates Global Poultry Diagnostics Industry with Over 35% Market Share

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In 2020, the Poultry Diagnostics Market in the United States was estimated at approximately US$ 97 million. A key driver behind this growth has been the increasing incidence of poultry diseases within the country. Additionally, the market has benefited from the presence of various online platforms that offer valuable animal health information. These portals empower farmers with essential knowledge, enabling them to engage in preventive diagnostics, track vaccination schedules, access dietary guidance, and schedule necessary diagnostic tests.Looking ahead, the global poultry diagnostics market size is anticipated to achieve a substantial valuation of nearly US$ 660 million by the year 2031, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The demand for ELISA tests (enzyme-linked immunoassays) is expected to witness even more rapid growth, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the assessment period from 2021 to 2031. This heightened demand can be attributed to the increasing occurrence of zoonotic diseases, coupled with stringent food safety regulations and government initiatives aimed at ensuring food security. These factors are poised to create highly lucrative opportunities for market players in the poultry diagnostics industry.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Growth Drivers:Increasing Incidence of Poultry Diseases: The rise in poultry diseases, both viral and bacterial, is a significant driver of the market. Effective diagnostics are crucial for early detection and control of these diseases, ensuring the health of poultry flocks.Preventive Healthcare: The focus on preventive healthcare in the poultry industry has grown. Regular diagnostics help in the early identification of health issues, allowing farmers to take proactive measures and reduce the spread of diseases.Food Safety Regulations: Stringent food safety regulations, particularly concerning zoonotic diseases, necessitate rigorous monitoring and diagnostics in poultry production. Compliance with these regulations is a key driver for adopting advanced diagnostic techniques.Government Initiatives: Government initiatives aimed at ensuring food security and enhancing the quality of poultry products drive investment in diagnostics. Supportive policies and subsidies for farmers further boost the market.Technological Advancements: Advances in diagnostic technologies, such as ELISA tests, PCR (polymerase chain reaction), and DNA sequencing, provide more accurate and efficient diagnostic solutions. These technological innovations drive market growth.Competitive Landscape:The global poultry diagnostics market is dominated by some major companies. Key strategic initiatives taken by leading market players include mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and expanded manufacturing.Some of the key developments are:-In July 2018, Zoetis completed the acquisition of Abaxis, a global manufacturer of on-site veterinary testing equipment, designed to strengthen its positionin the field of veterinary diagnostics.-In March 2018, BioChek announced the launch of a salmonella enteritidis-typhoid-heidelberg DNA test kit and an infectious bronchitis virus RNA test kit forbird samples.-In February 2018, Biochek announced the launch of avian influenza H5-H7-H9 multiplex, a PCR test kit to diagnose avian influenza.Key Companies Profiled:-IDEXX Laboratories-QIAGEN N.V.-Thermo Fisher Scientific-Zoetis-GD Animal Health-IDvet-AffiniTech LTD-AgroBioTek Internacional-BioNote-BioChek-Boehringer Ingelheim-MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH-BioInGenTech Biotechnologies.Analysis by Country:Factors Fueling Growth in the U.S. Poultry Diagnostics Market:In 2020, the United States market for poultry diagnostics reached an estimated valuation of US$ 97 million. This growth can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the increase in poultry diseases within the country has emerged as a significant contributor to market expansion. Secondly, the proliferation of online portals offering comprehensive animal health information has played a pivotal role in driving market growth. These portals enable farmers to manage preventive diagnostics, track vaccination schedules, access dietary guidance, and schedule essential diagnostic tests effectively.Furthermore, government-led initiatives aimed at promoting animal healthcare are anticipated to provide an additional impetus to market growth in the years ahead.Driving Forces behind the Growth of China's Poultry Diagnostics Market:By the year 2031, the Chinese poultry diagnostics market is projected to reach a substantial valuation of US$ 139 million. Several pivotal factors are propelling this market forward. A notable driver is the emergence of poultry infections, particularly avian influenza, which has significantly impacted the market for broilers, flakes, ducks, and turkeys.Furthermore, the increased involvement of the Chinese government and various animal welfare initiatives is contributing to the expansion of the market. These efforts are geared towards creating awareness about poultry infections and fostering a culture of responsible poultry management.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Key Segments Covered in Poultry Diagnostics Industry Research:· By Test-ELISA Test (Enzyme-linked Immunoassays)-PCR Test (Polymerase Chain Reaction)· By Disease-Avian Salmonellosis-Avian Influenza-Newcastle Disease-Avian Mycoplasmosis-Avian Pasteurellosis-Infectious Bronchitis-Infectious Bursal Disease-Avian Encephalomyelitis-Avian Reovirus-Chicken Anaemia· By Service-Bacteriology-Virology-Parasitology· By Region-North America-Europe-Asia Pacific-Central & South America-Middle East & AfricaCheck out more related studies published by Fact Research:Home Diagnostics Market : The global home diagnostics market is valued at US$ 6.21 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a healthy 5.2% CAGR over the next ten years. Worldwide home diagnostics demand is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 10.32 billion by 2033-end.Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market : The global lung cancer diagnostics market revenue to reach US$ 4 Bn by 2031, representing a 2x increase from 2020. Augmented development of lung cancer-specific biomarkers is propelling demand for the lung cancer diagnostics over the forecast period. Revenue from CA tests will account for US$ 1 Bn by 2031-end.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United States

S. N. Jha

Fact

628-251-1583

email us here