Cascara Products Market To Surpass US$ 1.23 Billion At A CAGR Of 10.4% By 2032

Cascara Products Market

The High Nutritional Value Of Cascara, Comprising Over 50% Antioxidants, Particularly Polyphenols, Is A Significant Driver For The Cascara Products Market.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- North America, particularly the United States, takes the lead in driving demand for cascara products, commanding a 40% market share in 2022. Projections indicate that the North American cascara products market size will exceed US$ 400 million by 2032, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% over the next decade.Currently, global sales of cascara products stand at US$ 458 million. Forecasts suggest that the worldwide market for cascara products will experience a robust CAGR of 10.4%, reaching US$ 1.23 billion by the conclusion of 2032. This growth presents coffee producers and processors worldwide with a potential incremental revenue opportunity of US$ 775 million, stemming from the escalating demand for cascara products.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:-Cascara ready-to-drink beverages are estimated to account for a market share of 65.7% in 2022, which equates to sales value of US$ 300 million.-Cascara tea is second-most sought-after with stipulated sales value of slightly over US$ 100 million in 2022.-In terms of geography, North American consumers spend the most on cascara products, which is almost half of global spending.-Europe and East Asia countries are pivots to the global functional food industry, and these markets are poised to expand at a CAGR of 15% over the next ten years.-Every year, a minimum of three brands are expected to introduce cascara products into the market.-Cascara product consumption is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 10.4% during the period of 2022-2032.Triumphant Tactics:Prominent suppliers of cascara products are primarily drawn from the coffee industry, with several new entrants also emerging. Virtually all companies are actively exploring new product lines and strategically encouraging consumers to embrace these innovations.Distinguished manufacturers that have successfully introduced their offerings into the market, such as Nestle Australia Ltd., Applied Food Sciences, Van Drunen Farms, and Mountain Top Coffee, are recognized as key industry leaders. These well-established players have already commenced production and sales of cascara products.The majority of cascara products are consumer-centric, and it's within consumer-focused product lines that cascara product manufacturers can achieve operating margins of over 15%.Additionally, potential entrants are awaiting approvals for their submitted applications, anticipating the launch of innovative products that will not only captivate the market but also elevate their profit margins.Key Companies Profiled:-Olam-Nestle-Applied Food Sciences-ORAC Beverages-Mountain Top Coffee-Van Drunen FarmsRegion-wise Insights:The usage and regulatory status of cascara products vary across different regions, with countries having distinct approaches. Cascara products are primarily utilized as traditional tea in Central and South America. Several North American countries have also approved them as "GRAS" (Generally Recognized as Safe) products a few years ago.In the European Union, cascara is classified as a novel food according to the EU novel food catalogue. However, in February 2022, the European Food Safety Authority approved the introduction of cascara products into the EU market, expressing no safety concerns. Switzerland also sanctioned the use of cascara in June 2020.In terms of demand, North America leads the global cascara products market, with the United States alone accounting for a 40% market share in 2022. Projections indicate that the North American market for cascara products will exceed US$ 400 million by 2032, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% over the next decade.Despite its traditional roots in Central and South America, the region has not seen significant commercial success in utilizing cascara products for traditional food purposes. It contributes to less than 10% of the global demand for cascara products and is estimated to be valued at less than US$ 40 million in 2022.In contrast, European countries have been slow to adopt cascara products, with limited activity observed in that region.Conversely, East Asian countries have shown keen interest in this novel ingredient, with companies exploring cascara's potential in various product categories, including cascara drinks, cascara cream, cascara syrup, cascara concentrates, and cascara cherry tea, among others.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Challenges and Regulatory Considerations:Despite its potential, the cascara products market faces challenges, including:Regulatory Hurdles: The legal status of cascara varies globally. In some regions, it is considered a novel food, necessitating regulatory approval. Navigating these regulations can be a complex process for manufacturers.Supply Chain Limitations: Cascara production is limited by coffee cherry availability, seasonal fluctuations, and geographic constraints. Ensuring a consistent supply of quality cascara can be challenging.Consumer Education: Many consumers are still unfamiliar with cascara and its uses. Educating consumers about its benefits and applications is crucial for market growth.Competition: As interest in cascara grows, competition among producers and manufacturers is intensifying. Standing out in a crowded market requires innovation and product differentiation.Check out more related studies published by Fact Research:Frozen Bakery Products Market : The global frozen bakery products market stands at US$ 31.78 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 58.55 billion by the end of 2033. 